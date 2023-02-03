How MS Teams will change with ChatGPT-powered features: Explained in 10 points

Microsoft has recently introduced its Microsoft Teams Premium with OpenAI’s ChatPT features. This collaboration will provide users more intelligent and personalised features such as intelligent recap, AI created notes and more.
Here are 10 points on how Microsoft Teams will change with ChatGPT:
Intelligent recap
With the Microsoft Teams infusing AI throughout the meeting experiences, users will receive intelligent recap in Teams premium. Now users can access automatically generated meeting notes, recommended tasks and personalised highlights to get information most important to them.
AI-generated chapters
With the introduction of intelligent recap, now users will be able to get AI-generated chapters. These chapters will divide the meeting into sections for choosing the most relevant content later. It will save time spent reviewing the meeting recordings. Moreover, the feature will automatically generate meeting chapters based on the meeting transcript too.
Personalised timeline makers
There might be particular points in a meeting that users need to revisit. The personalised timeline markers can be called out when a host joined or left a meeting in the meeting recording, so it can be quickly clicked upon and listened to when something was missed. Personalised timeline markers will expand to include when someone’s name was mentioned and when a screen was shared.
Speaker timeline markers
These personalised meeting highlights will expand to include speaker timeline markers that will show who spoke during the meeting, when they spoke, and allow users to jump to that moment. As per Microsoft, speaker timeline markers are intelligently organised by who you work most closely with, so users will never miss feedback shared.
Live translations
AI will also help with people who natively speak different languages. With live translations (for captions) now available in Teams Premium, users get AI-powered real-time translations from 40 spoken languages. According to the company, meeting participants can read captions in their own language. Notably, only the meeting organiser needs to have Teams Premium for all meeting attendees to enjoy live translations.
Personalised branded meetings
With Teams Premium, now users will get personalised meetings. Branded meetings will allow users to see the logo and colors of their organisation when they join the meeting, and allow their brand colors to be infused in the meeting itself. According to Microsoft, during the meeting, Teams Premium users will be able to enable brand-approved organisation backgrounds and organisation together mode scenes, so that this will make their company and their people unique. Microsoft reveals that these organisation backgrounds and together mode scenes are available now and branded meetings will be available in mid-February 2023.