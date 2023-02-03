How MS Teams will change with ChatGPT-powered features: Explained in 10 points

Personalised branded meetings

With Teams Premium, now users will get personalised meetings. Branded meetings will allow users to see the logo and colors of their organisation when they join the meeting, and allow their brand colors to be infused in the meeting itself. According to Microsoft, during the meeting, Teams Premium users will be able to enable brand-approved organisation backgrounds and organisation together mode scenes, so that this will make their company and their people unique. Microsoft reveals that these organisation backgrounds and together mode scenes are available now and branded meetings will be available in mid-February 2023.