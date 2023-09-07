How Much Is Too Much for a Smartphone?

Remember when a $1,000 iPhone was considered eye-popping? That all seems rather quaint now. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apple and Samsung both began breaching four digits in 2017 in the U.S. market. Six years later, they both have several models and varying memory configurations priced at that level, and they aren’t alone. Google has four configurations of its latest Pixel smartphone priced at $999 and higher. Samsung and Google are even beginning to flirt with the $2,000 range with devices that feature foldable displays. The most expensive phone in Samsung’s lineup—the Galaxy Z Fold5 with 1 terabyte of memory—will set you back $2,159 before taxes.

Not everyone pays those prices, of course. Smartphone makers and wireless carriers have become rather sophisticated with promotions and trade-in credits on older devices that help soften the blow. But consumers are still shouldering a growing load. According to data from IDC, average smartphone selling prices in the U.S. jumped from $409 in 2016 to $735 last year. That reflects an average annual gain of 11%—more than three times the rate of inflation in that time. And that figure includes budget phones fetching only a few hundred dollars apiece. The price of Apple's most expensive iPhone configuration has gone up by $550 between the introduction of the iPhone X in 2017 and the iPhone 14 models released last year.

The reasons why aren’t particularly mysterious. Smartphones are now a mature market with slim growth prospects, which leaves price hikes as one of the few ways that manufacturers can boost their revenue. The smartphone industry logged its first-ever decline in global unit sales in 2017, the same year those $1,000 devices began to surface. According to IDC, smartphone unit sales have since then fallen every year except for 2021, which was helped by aggressive carrier promotions for 5G-capable devices, such as Apple’s iPhone 12 family.

Apple itself saw iPhone unit sales jump 22% in the fiscal year ended that September, according to consensus estimates from Visible Alpha. That also happened to be the first year since 2015 that Apple expanded unit sales of its smartphone by double digits; the company actually ceased reporting its own unit sales in 2018 after two years of anemic growth.

Price increases will likely play a big part in Apple's coming iPhone cycle. The iPhone 15 family that the company is expected to introduce next week will come three years after the big upgrade cycle sparked by the iPhone 12's introduction in 2020, meaning a large base of potential customers with three-year-old phones might be ready to upgrade again.

But the new iPhones aren’t expected to offer any major technological enhancements on the level of 5G, so Wall Street expects Apple to usher in a new round of price increases to help expand the overall business. Analysts project that iPhone revenue will grow 5% in the fiscal year ending in September 2024—a period that will be anchored by the iPhone 15 family—despite 2.8% projected growth in unit sales for the same period, according to FactSet estimates.

How high can smartphone prices go, though? The flexible-screen devices now pushing the $2,000 price point aren’t huge sellers. Counterpoint Research estimates that they have accounted for 3% of U.S. smartphone sales so far this year. Citigroup analysts project that Apple will raise the price of the iPhone Pro lineup by $100 to $200. A $100 raise across the board would lift the average selling price of that crucial product line by nearly 8% and boost the most expensive version to $1,700.

Consumers have so far been willing to buy in. According to IDC, premium smartphones priced at $800 and higher accounted for 54% of total smartphone sales in the U.S. in the first half of this year, compared with 28% in 2019. But much of that depends on the largess of wireless carriers that are picking up an ever-increasing portion of the tab with trade-in credits and other promotions. According to data from BayStreet Research, the spread between the average wholesale price of smartphones in the U.S. and the average price paid by consumers at retail was 49% in the second quarter of this year, compared with 15% in the same period three years earlier.

That can’t go on forever. T-Mobile Chief Executive Officer Mike Sievert even noted the sharply rising costs of attracting and retaining customers when announcing plans to lay off 5,000 workers two weeks ago. But breaking the cycle will be difficult—especially if even one of the carriers keeps promotions strong.

“I would expect this iPhone release to be the costliest ever for the carriers," Craig Moffett, wireless analyst at SVB MoffettNathanson, said in an interview.

Apple's true pricing power might only become apparent when consumers are no longer able to split the bill.

Write to Dan Gallagher at dan.gallagher@wsj.com