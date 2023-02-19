How open AI chatbots are effective marketing companions?
Marketers have long hoped for a radical technology advance, a game-changing AI intervention that would slickly bring them nearer to their target audience. ChatGPT and Google Bard, an AI chatbot with generative language that was created by OpenAI will completely transform how you communicate with customers.
Marketers have long hoped for a radical technology advance, a game-changing AI intervention that would slickly bring them nearer to their target audience. ChatGPT and Google Bard, an AI chatbot with generative language that was created by OpenAI will completely transform how you communicate with customers.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×