How Secure Is an Airplane’s Wi-Fi?
Heidi Mitchell , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 18 Mar 2024, 05:58 PM IST
SummaryGenerally, pretty safe, security experts say. But it pays to take precautions.
Board almost any flight these days, and the airline will offer Wi-Fi service. That can be a big help if you want to get some work done or have a broader range of entertainment options during your flight. But is airline Wi-Fi secure?
