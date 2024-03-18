How Secure Is an Airplane’s Wi-Fi?

But you could still be in trouble if an attacker manages to trick you into downloading a type of malware called a key logger, which records anything you type. That allows a hacker to capture information users are exchanging with secure websites, including sensitive data such as passwords or a Social Security number that’s required to open an encrypted file. The best way to avoid this is to not follow any links or download anything from sources you’re not certain of, especially unsolicited AirDrops, which are so prevalent among Apple users during the boarding process.