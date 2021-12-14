How soon can drone companies take off?

“The industry had a sort of semi-legal status until the new rules came in," said Smit Shah, director of Drone Federation of India (DFI). That has changed now, and as Mrinal Pai, co-founder of Skylark Drones, pointed out things are getting as simpler as how plain-vanilla vehicle registration works. “The earlier policy was more or less a non-functional one: Digital Sky (now a one-stop platform for all drone-related compliances) was not working, maps with information on where you can or cannot fly were not published and you needed a flight-wise permission even within green zones. Now maps are in the public domain, and once your drones are registered, you can fly them freely in the green zone, very much like how a vehicle registration works," Pai said.