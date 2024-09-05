How spies should use technology

In truth, intelligence needs both the old and new ways. Human intelligence is getting harder, costlier and riskier. Yet, for all that, it remains essential. That is not just because there are still some things that only an agent can do, such as read the mood in the corridors of the Kremlin. It is also because human and technical operations are intertwined. When an unknown operator, presumably a state, recently attempted to insert a surreptitious backdoor into a vital piece of software called XZ Utils, they did so by spending years pretending to be a well-meaning volunteer on the project.