How students can take full-length SAT practice tests inside Google Gemini

Google has rolled out a new feature in its Gemini app aimed at helping students prepare for the SAT, marking a significant step in the use of artificial intelligence for exam preparation. The tool allows learners to take full-length SAT practice tests and receive detailed feedback based on their performance.

Full SAT practice tests inside Gemini Students can now sit complete SAT practice exams directly within the Gemini app. These are not generic AI-generated questions but are built using vetted material from The Princeton Review, a well-established name in test preparation. This ensures that the structure, difficulty level and format closely mirror the real SAT.

The feature is available at no extra cost to users who already have access to the Gemini AI Pro subscription, making it a potentially attractive option for students who cannot afford traditional coaching or paid mock tests.

Instant feedback and personalised guidance Once a practice test is completed, Gemini provides immediate feedback rather than just displaying a final score. The AI highlights strengths and weaknesses, helping students identify which sections need more attention.

For incorrect answers, Gemini explains the underlying concepts step by step and points out where the student went wrong. Even when an answer is correct, the tool can walk through the reasoning to ensure the student truly understands the concept and has not simply guessed.

How this differs from earlier AI study tools Until now, students could ask AI chatbots to generate mock questions, but these often failed to match the real SAT in terms of pattern and difficulty. By partnering with an established educational publisher, Google aims to bridge that gap and offer practice material that feels far closer to the actual exam experience.

This approach positions Gemini as more than just a conversational study aid, turning it into a structured test preparation platform.

