How the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Compare with Apple’s iPhone 14 Lineup
Shara Tibken ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 4 min read 13 Sep 2023, 04:47 PM IST
SummaryA new USB-C charging port, titanium for the Pro and a bigger zoom for the Max
The biggest change in this year’s iPhone 15 lineup isn’t a buzzy new software feature or a major design shift. It is a charging port.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less