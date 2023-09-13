How the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Compare with Apple’s iPhone 14 Lineup

For the iPhone 15 lineup, Apple expanded the emergency SOS via satellite to include roadside assistance through a partnership with AAA in the U.S. Apple says all you’ll have to do is text roadside assistance and select what help you need. The interface guides you to connect to a satellite and share the info with someone who can help you. Apple said this is covered by AAA membership. (It will be available separately for nonmembers, Apple said, but no pricing was announced during the event.)