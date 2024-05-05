How TikTok is wiring Gen Z’s money brain
The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 05 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST
SummaryEndless videos about the economy and consumerism are giving 20-somethings a case of ‘money dysmorphia.’
Americans under 30 get much of their news on TikTok. They hear about money there, too, and that’s shaping the way they save, spend and view their financial prospects, young adults and economists say.
