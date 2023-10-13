How to Block Graphic Social-Media Content From Your Phone—and Your Kids’ Phones

The war in Israel and Gaza is all over social media. Instagram, TikTok and X have tools that can help you follow the news but control what you see.

Graphic videos of the conflict in Israel and Gaza are flooding social-media feeds worldwide.

Some Jewish schools and community groups have suggested that parents delete X, TikTok, Instagram and other apps from their children’s phones, after horrifying images began circulating on social media this week.

Some Jewish schools and community groups have suggested that parents delete X, TikTok, Instagram and other apps from their children's phones, after horrifying images began circulating on social media this week.

News organizations (including The Wall Street Journal) may also present scenes of violence, but typically provide warnings or censor graphic details. It's possible—even on social media—to stay up to speed on the news but keep graphic content at bay. Here's how to find the right settings for adult users and for those under 18. None are foolproof, but they will give you more control.

X (formerly Twitter)

X has faced criticism for lax content policies leading to the proliferation of misidentified video footage, fabricated information and violent content during this conflict. The company said in a statement on Monday that it has removed newly created Hamas-affiliated accounts and has taken action against tens of thousands of posts for sharing graphic media, violent speech and hateful conduct.

"We know that it's sometimes incredibly difficult to see certain content, especially in moments like the one unfolding," the statement reads. Still, the company says it believes seeing some sensitive content is in the public's interest to better understand what is happening in real time.

You can get warnings for what X considers “sensitive content" on its website and apps, but to access the control, you need to go to the desktop web version. Log into x.com from your computer, then click More > Settings and Support > Settings and privacy > Privacy and safety > Content you see. Uncheck the box that says “Display media that may contain sensitive content." When such content surfaces, it will appear obscured unless you decide to view it.

TikTok

TikTok uses warning labels and opt-in screens to prevent users from unexpectedly viewing graphic content that it considers to be of public interest (and therefore not removed). Users can go a step further by turning on Restricted Mode, which prevents content with realistic violence, firearms and other such imagery to show up.

To enable it in the app, tap your profile, then tap the horizontal lines in the upper right. Tap Settings and privacy > Content preferences > Restricted Mode. You’ll have to set a passcode, which you can use to turn it on and off.

TikTok only shows content that’s suitable for all audiences when Restricted Mode is turned on, so even videos with mild profanity and no other offending content may also be hidden.

Instagram and Threads

Users can adjust how much sensitive content they want suggested to them across Instagram. The control is set to Standard by default, and also applies to Meta’s Instagram-affiliated app Threads.

In the Instagram app, highlight the profile tab and tap the three horizontal lines at the top right. Tap Settings and privacy > Suggested content > Sensitive content. Then tap Less.

The setting only filters content you don't follow, such as photos and videos on the app's Explore page. Users may still see sensitive content if it's posted by an account they follow.

It also doesn’t apply to posts that already have a visibility warning. These appear with blurred visuals when they surface, allowing users to decide if they want to view it.

Facebook

Facebook's News Feed preferences let you manage content including sensitive posts or information deemed false by fact-checkers.

On iPhones and Android devices, tap the three horizontal lines on the screen to access the Menu. Tap the gear icon to access Settings and Privacy, then under Preferences, tap News Feed, then Reduce.

By default, it’s set to “Reduce," so you’re less likely to see these kinds of posts, but you can tap “Reduce more" so you may not see them at all.

Users can also stop graphic videos from autoplaying by tapping Menu, then the gear icon in the top right. Under Preferences, tap Media, then select "Never autoplay videos."

Protecting kids

If kids are honest about their ages when creating social-media accounts, most platforms have default settings that typically filter out graphic content for teens. (If minors pretend they’re older than 18 on their accounts, you should work with them to follow the above steps to ensure graphic content isn’t slipping through.)

There are parental controls and many other ways to protect kids on the major platforms:

YouTube: Parents on either iOS or Android can give their child a supervised account for YouTube viewing. These accounts offer three content settings—channels approved for ages 9 and older, but no livestreams; channels deemed OK for kids 13 and up, including livestreams; and anything that isn’t labeled 18+. Parents can also block specific channels on supervised accounts. For kids over 13 with standard YouTube accounts, parents should discuss turning on restricted mode, which helps filter undesirable content.

TikTok: With their own TikTok accounts, parents can use the Family Pairing feature to restrict age-inappropriate content on their kids’ accounts. Parents can restrict their teen’s ability to search for content and enable “Restricted Mode" in settings. This limits content that may not be appropriate for a general audience in their teen’s For You feed. Parents can also filter out videos with words or hashtags they don’t want their kids to see.

Instagram: Parents can set up supervised teen accounts—with their teens' permission—through Instagram's Family Center. While parents can't control the content their kids see, they can view the teens' sensitive-content setting, and use that as a way to encourage them to adjust their settings (see above).

Google: Google’s SafeSearch helps filter out explicit images, text and links. There are three options: one that filters, one that blurs explicit images and one that shows all search results. To enable a filter for Google search on your kids’ devices, follow the instructions here.

—Julie Jargon contributed to this article.

Write to Cordilia James at cordilia.james@wsj.com

