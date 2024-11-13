Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Nov 13 2024 15:59:48
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 139.25 -3.40%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 786.40 0.18%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 380.85 0.21%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,252.25 -1.64%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 808.35 -2.18%
Business News/ Technology / How to check graphics card (GPU) on Windows laptop: Quick ways to find out
BackBack

How to check graphics card (GPU) on Windows laptop: Quick ways to find out

Shaurya Sharma

Here's how to identify your Windows laptop’s graphics card (GPU) model using Windows Settings or Task Manager. Read on.

Checking your laptop's graphics card model isn't as hard as you may think. (Pixabay)Premium
Checking your laptop's graphics card model isn't as hard as you may think. (Pixabay)

Your laptop is equipped with a graphics card, also called a Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), but you may not know the exact model name. You might want to find out for various reasons, such as checking the minimum specifications needed to play a video game or informing a potential buyer about your laptop’s specs when selling it. But how do you check which graphics card you have, and what type it is? Let us answer these questions now. Read on.

Also Read: iOS 18.2 to bring Visual Intelligence for iPhone users: 5 ways to use it

How to Check Your Graphics Card (GPU) in Windows

Method 1

Step 1: Go to Settings and then select System. From there, choose Display.

Step 2: Scroll down to Related Settings and click on Advanced Display Settings. Here, you will find the name and model of your graphics card under Display Information.

Method 2

Another quick way to check which GPU you have is through the Windows Task Manager.

Step 1: Right-click on the Start button and open Task Manager.

Step 2: Select the Performance tab.

Step 3: Scroll down the list, and you'll find the GPU section towards the bottom. In the top-right corner, you'll see the details about your laptop’s GPU.

Also Read: Apple is reportedly working on a camera, but it isn’t what you expect

Types of Graphics Cards in Laptops

Depending on the device, manufacturer, and its intended use, laptops can come with different types of GPUs. Generally, they are classified into two categories: integrated and discrete GPUs.

Integrated GPUs are typically less powerful than discrete GPUs and are usually soldered directly onto the laptop’s motherboard. They use less power, which is why you'll typically find them in lightweight laptops, such as ultrabooks.

Discrete GPUs, on the other hand, are much larger and consume more power. They are designed for demanding tasks like video editing, gaming, and more. As they require more space and cooling, they are typically found in performance-focused laptops, such as gaming laptops. They are typically from brands like NVIDIA and AMD.

Also Read: iPhone beats Google Pixel 9 in durability test—See results

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shaurya Sharma
Shaurya Sharma, Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, covers consumer, gaming, and AI technology. He has previously worked for reputed media houses, including CNN-News18 and Guiding Tech. In his free time, Shaurya enjoys reading sci-fi, traveling, and gaming.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 13 Nov 2024, 04:18 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue