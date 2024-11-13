How to check graphics card (GPU) on Windows laptop: Quick ways to find out

Here's how to identify your Windows laptop’s graphics card (GPU) model using Windows Settings or Task Manager. Read on.

Your laptop is equipped with a graphics card, also called a Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), but you may not know the exact model name. You might want to find out for various reasons, such as checking the minimum specifications needed to play a video game or informing a potential buyer about your laptop’s specs when selling it. But how do you check which graphics card you have, and what type it is? Let us answer these questions now. Read on. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How to Check Your Graphics Card (GPU) in Windows Method 1 Step 1: Go to Settings and then select System. From there, choose Display. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 2: Scroll down to Related Settings and click on Advanced Display Settings. Here, you will find the name and model of your graphics card under Display Information.

Method 2 Another quick way to check which GPU you have is through the Windows Task Manager.

Step 1: Right-click on the Start button and open Task Manager. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 2: Select the Performance tab.

Step 3: Scroll down the list, and you'll find the GPU section towards the bottom. In the top-right corner, you'll see the details about your laptop’s GPU.

Types of Graphics Cards in Laptops Depending on the device, manufacturer, and its intended use, laptops can come with different types of GPUs. Generally, they are classified into two categories: integrated and discrete GPUs.

Integrated GPUs are typically less powerful than discrete GPUs and are usually soldered directly onto the laptop’s motherboard. They use less power, which is why you'll typically find them in lightweight laptops, such as ultrabooks.