How to disable the keyboard on your Windows laptop: Follow this simple guide

If you're using a Windows laptop , there are several reasons why you may want to disable the built-in keyboard. For example, you could have a touchscreen laptop, and while using the screen, you might accidentally press the keyboard, which can be quite annoying. Alternatively, if you're using another keyboard with your laptop and don't want the built-in keyboard to remain active, that's another reason. Here, let us show you an easy way to quickly disable your built-in keyboard.

Note: This method works for Windows 10 and Windows 11.

Also Read: OnePlus 13 launch nears: These 5 big upgrades are confirmed

How To Disable Your Windows Laptop's Keyboard

Step 1: Open the Windows Start menu and open Device Manager. If you can't find it, simply search for Device Manager and open it.

Step 2: Once the Device Manager has opened, look for Keyboards in the list on the left. When you find it, click on it.

Step 3: After clicking on Keyboards, you will see a drop-down list of the keyboards connected to your laptop. You will see the built-in keyboard as well as any other keyboard you have connected. If no other keyboard is connected, you will only see the built-in keyboard.

Step 4: The built-in keyboard will likely be labelled as HID Keyboard Device, Standard Keyboard Device or Standard PS/2. Right-click on this device and select Disable device.

Alternatively, you might not see the option to disable the device, but only see an option to Uninstall the keyboard, which you can select instead.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra tipped to feature this major performance upgrade ahead of imminent launch

How To Enable The In-built Keyboard Again?

If you want to enable the keyboard again, you will need to go to Device Manager, navigate to Keyboards, find your in-built keyboard, and enable it once more. Alternatively, you can simply try restarting your computer, and it should be active again.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!