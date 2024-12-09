How to disable the keyboard on your Windows laptop: Follow this simple guide
Here, we show you an easy way to quickly disable your built-in keyboard of your Windows laptop.
If you're using a Windows laptop, there are several reasons why you may want to disable the built-in keyboard. For example, you could have a touchscreen laptop, and while using the screen, you might accidentally press the keyboard, which can be quite annoying. Alternatively, if you're using another keyboard with your laptop and don't want the built-in keyboard to remain active, that's another reason. Here, let us show you an easy way to quickly disable your built-in keyboard.