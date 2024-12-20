The Meta-owned instant messaging app, WhatsApp has become one of the most used texting platforms in India. It has millions of users who rely on the app for their day-to-day communication with friends and family. Now, WhatsApp is not only a messaging app but Meta has broadened its usage for business purposes as well. Additionally, it includes several new advanced features such as Meta AI integration, Channels, WhatsApp Business, and much more which makes the app useful. However, to keep up with user requirements and demands, Meta brings new user-friendly features and updates for enhanced user experience and personalisation. So, if you want to enjoy all new features and updates, make sure to keep WhatsApp updated to the latest version. Here are the detailed steps on how you can install the latest version of WhatsApp on Android and iPhone.

How to update WhatsApp on Android Step 1: Open the Google Play Store, on your Android phone

Step 2: Visit “My apps & game” from the Menu.

Step 3: Scroll till you find “WhatsApp” and click on the app.

Step 4: Now, simply click on “Update” to install all the new features.

Also, if the page showcases “Open” instead of an “Update” button then know that you already have the latest version of WhatsApp.

How to update WhatsApp on iPhone Step 1: Go to the Apple App Store on your iPhone.



Step 2: In the updates tab, locate “WhatsApp”



Step 3: Now, simply click on the “Update” button to download the latest version.

Alternatively, if you search WhatsApp on the search toggle, you can follow the same steps to update the app on both iPhone and Android.