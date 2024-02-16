How to Keep People From Dozing Off During Online Meetings

This isn’t just anecdotal, or something that we intuitively feel. In a study of hundreds of virtual and in-person meetings at two global corporations, we found that lots of people doze off—or find their minds wandering—in online meetings, because the meetings don’t do enough to keep them involved. They are too crowded. They are too long. There is too much lecturing and not enough interaction. So, people sink into drowsiness before long and get much less productive.

