How to Make It Easier for Consumers to Control the Ads They See Online

Designing websites so controls are more visible can make the sites more cluttered looking, but may be worth it, researchers say

How can social-media platforms make it easier for users to control the ads they see? A new study offers some answers.

The study looks at different ways of helping users locate ad-settings tools, whether busier menus would more easily help them find ad settings and whether that can result in users having more-favorable perceptions about the settings—that is, they find them more helpful than annoying.

Social-media users often find it difficult to locate the tools used to control how their personal data informs the ads they see. In part, that's because for platform developers, there's typically a trade-off between a sparer design and a busier interface with ad settings that are more visible. They typically are willing to sacrifice visibility to keep the design cleaner.

But the findings suggest that users are more open to busier-looking interfaces if it means they have more control over how their personal data is used for ads. What’s more, doing so can benefit the platforms as well, because users’ ad experiences can be made more relevant to their interests, and the platforms can get better data about user preferences.

Too many clicks

In an experiment in August 2022, a team of researchers from the University of Michigan and Carnegie Mellon University found that Facebook users wishing to make changes in ad settings usually had to navigate three pages and click at least five times to find the majority of the privacy-related ad controls. While the experiment was based on Facebook ad settings, the study's authors say their conclusions apply across various social-media platforms.

Jane Im, a Ph.D. student at Michigan and an author of the study, is a former intern at Facebook parent Meta and is currently a Meta Ph.D. research fellow, a program in which Meta pays tuition and university fees for up to two academic years, and pays a stipend.

After a preliminary study, Im and her fellow researchers decided to focus the experiment on two pathways to ad settings in the desktop version of Facebook that they added through Google Chrome extensions: a menu that takes users to ad settings more directly within the ads themselves, and a menu at the top of the content feed. (Facebook’s current ad-preferences menu on the desktop version is located at the top right-hand corner of ads. After clicking “Why am I seeing this ad?" users are directed to ad-settings pages after clicking through a couple of menus. Users can also access ad settings after clicking on their top right-hand corner profile picture and moving through a few dropdown menus and pages.)

According to Im, the design changes by the researchers made the settings more visible, but the researchers didn't make any changes in how the ad settings function.

The researchers created scenarios with 110 participants who had to complete three key tasks, including finding a list of advertisers that targeted ads using lists of users’ personal information; finding a list of ad topics Facebook deemed relevant to their interests; and stopping Facebook from showing them ads based on websites or apps that they visited.

Design changes that made settings more visible resulted in a significantly higher proportion of participants being able to carry out the assigned tasks.

After completing all assigned tasks, members of each group were also asked to rate Facebook's ad settings in terms of usability. In all four groups where the settings were made more visible, compared with a control group where the visibility was left unchanged, the ratings tended to be more favorable than they were in the control group.

Open to new designs

Based on the findings from the study, Im says despite a push toward minimalist app designs, consumers might be open to designs that give priority to ad-control accessibility.

Some users might appreciate the ability to control the topics of the ads they see by giving Facebook some insights about their preferences, she says.

“The important thing is for companies to understand which options to surface for different kinds of users," says Im. “Platforms could potentially design a feature that asks users what kind of ad-related needs they have, and then populate the ad menu and feed dashboard interfaces with the desired options, for each group of users."

Of course, some users may never be persuaded to share any information about their ad preferences with platforms. But others might opt in, if their privacy and ability to customize their ad-preference experiences were guaranteed, Im says.

"Asking users for their ad preferences instead of just passively assuming their interests based on behavioral data is a win-win for both companies and users," she says. "Consumers can tell companies what they want to see, and companies can get more-accurate insights."

A Meta spokesman says the company consults with a range of experts to acquire feedback on settings. “We design our settings to make them easy to find and use, and we regularly seek feedback on our settings from privacy advocates, design experts and independent researchers," he says.

Suman Bhattacharyya is a writer in Philadelphia. He can be reached at reports@wsj.com.

