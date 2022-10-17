How to prevent your WhatsApp account from getting banned by mistake?

Are you from one of those who unknowingly spam your contacts with far too many good morning messages, forwarding unverified information you think is helpful or overusing WhatsApp’s broadcast lists? While well-intentioned, such users might be at the risk of their account getting banned if it involves activity that violates the company’s Terms of Service, for example, if it involves spam, scams or puts WhatsApp users’ safety at risk. According to WhatsApp’s monthly user safety report, over 2.3 million Indian accounts were banned in the month of August this year.

