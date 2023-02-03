How to protect your iPhone from getting stolen

Apple iPhones come with a bunch of security features to protect it from thieves. These premium smartphones from Apple cost a fortune and it is necessary to prevent them from being stolen.

Here is a guide to prevent iPhones from resetting and enabling flight mode:

STEP1. Go to your iPhone’s settings

STEP2. Face ID and Passcode, scroll to ‘Allow Access when locked’ tab

STEP3. Now, deselect Control Centre, and Accessories.

How to find an iPhone using its location

STEP1. Go to Settings on your iPhone.

STEP2. Tap on your name.

STEP3. Tap on Find My iPhone.

STEP4. Select Find My iPhone and turn on Find My Network and Send Last Location.

These steps will help you to find your lost iPhone by sending its location. Even if the device is restarted after switching off, the location can be tracked. Interestingly, users can also get an eSIM for their iPhone, which will make it impossible for anyone to eject the SIM.

Meanwhile, Apple devices have been making the buzz for saving lives of people. In a similar incident in Canada, the Apple iPhone 14’s Emergency SOS via satellite feature has reportedly saved two lives stranded in the snow near McBride.

As per a report by the Times Colonist, two women returning from a trip to Alberta in Canada were struck by a highway closure. Soon they checked Google Maps to find the alternate route and decided to take a detour through the Holmes Forest Service Road.

After covering a distance of 20 kiolmeters, the women faced a dead-end as the road ended and they got stuck in thick snow with signals in their mobiles or any other means to return. Fortunately, one of the women was using an iPhone 14. She used the Emergency SOS via satellite feature and called for help activating the feature.

According to the report, RCMP and Robson Valley Search and Rescue used GPS location to find the women and planned the rescue operation accordingly. “They found them, pulled their vehicle out and got them turned around and back on the way. It’s kind of thing that it potentially may have saved their life," says Dwight Yochim, Senior Manager, BC Search and Rescue.