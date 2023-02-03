How to protect your iPhone from getting stolen

Apple iPhones come with a bunch of security features to protect it from thieves. These premium smartphones from Apple cost a fortune and it is necessary to prevent them from being stolen.
Here is a guide to prevent iPhones from resetting and enabling flight mode:
STEP1. Go to your iPhone’s settings
STEP2. Face ID and Passcode, scroll to ‘Allow Access when locked’ tab
STEP3. Now, deselect Control Centre, and Accessories.
How to find an iPhone using its location
STEP1. Go to Settings on your iPhone.
