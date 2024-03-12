How to protect your smart home from hackers
Bart Ziegler , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 12 Mar 2024, 07:48 PM IST
SummaryThermostats. Doorbells. Ovens. Everything is connected to the internet these days—and vulnerable to cyberattacks.
The incidents have been unsettling: a homeowner’s thermostat raised to 90 degrees by hackers with no way to turn it down, baby monitors used by online stalkers to spy on families, webcams and other home devices hijacked to help take down corporate computer networks.
