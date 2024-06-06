How to reduce your risk when using personal-finance apps
Tomio Geron , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 06 Jun 2024, 09:15 PM IST
SummaryThe more apps you use, the more risk there is that your information will be compromised. But there are precautions you can take to protect yourself.
Consumers increasingly are using personal-finance apps to manage their money, relying on them to pay, borrow, save, invest and shop. While these tools can make life easier, is it risky to give multiple apps access to your financial information?
