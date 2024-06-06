How to reduce your risk when using personal-finance apps

Limit links

Connecting finance apps to your bank and other financial accounts is often required if you want to make payments, apply for loans or to manage spending and investing. Many apps and banks use intermediary services such as Plaid, Mastercard, MX Technologies or others to do this. For example, when a consumer wants to connect a bank account to a payments app, Plaid may pop up a window and ask for approval to link the accounts and describe what data will be shared before connecting.