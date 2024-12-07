How to screen record on Windows 11 laptop: A step-by-step guide
Check out the step-by-step guide to screen recording on a Windows laptop.
Laptop screen recording is crucial for people who want to record tutorials, save live streams of games or matches, and more. However, only a few people are aware of the process of how screen recording works on a laptop. While many take advantage of third-party applications, Windows devices can record the screen natively without any major hassle. On Windows 11 and Windows 10, there are two different ways on how users can record the screen. The recording can be done via the Xbox Game Bar or the built-in Snipping Tool applications. In this guide, we will provide you with a step-by-step guide on how screen recording works on laptops.