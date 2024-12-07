How to screen record on Windows 11 laptop: A step-by-step guide

Laptop screen recording is crucial for people who want to record tutorials, save live streams of games or matches, and more. However, only a few people are aware of the process of how screen recording works on a laptop. While many take advantage of third-party applications, Windows devices can record the screen natively without any major hassle. On Windows 11 and Windows 10, there are two different ways on how users can record the screen. The recording can be done via the Xbox Game Bar or the built-in Snipping Tool applications. In this guide, we will provide you with a step-by-step guide on how screen recording works on laptops. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Screen recording on Windows via Snipping Tool The snipping tool is widely used to capture a screenshot on the laptop, however, few people are aware that it can also be used to video record the screen. Here's how screen recording works on a laptop with the Snipping Tool:

Step 1: On your Windows 11 laptop/ PC, open the Snipping Tool app, it can be located via the search bar on the bottom left corner.

Step 2: Now, besides the snapshot icon, there is a video camera icon, click on that.

Step 3: Now tap on "New" to start recording a new file.

Step 4: Now to effectively record the screen, you will be prompted to select the area of the screen which you want to record.

Step 5: After selecting the area, a new toolbar will appear on top of your screen

Step 6: Now click on the "Start" button to begin the screen recording.

Step 7: After your recording is complete, press on the red dot located on the toolbar to pause the recording.

Step 8: Now, simply save the device on your desired file or location for further use.

Screen recording on Windows via Xbox Game Bar Step 1: To activate the Xbox Game Bar on a laptop, press the shortcut Windows key + G or directly open the app.Step 2: On the toolbar, tap on the camera icon placed alongside the sound icon. Step 3: Now tap on the “Start recording button" Step 4: You will also be asked to enable or disable the microphone. Step 5: Now, once you’ve recorded the video, click on the red dot to pause the recording.

Step 6: Now the video will be automatically saved in the MP4 format, users can access it from the Xbox app.