With the festival of lights just around the corner, people have started to celebrate the festivities with their family and friends. During the festive season, WhatsApp users connect with their loved ones over calls and messages. One of the best ways to wish each other happy diwali is by sending stickers online.

The Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp offers a variety of stickers and sticker packs which users can send over the chat.

Here is how WhatsApp users can send advanced greetings via Stickers to their friends and family:

STEP 1 Open WhatsApp on your smartphone or web and select the contact to whom you want to send the sticker.

STEP 2 Tap on the ‘Smiley’ located at the left of the text box.

STEP 3 Select the ‘Sticker’ icon placed on the right side of the GIF icon.

STEP 4 If you already have downloaded stickers, tap on the one you want to send. If you do not have them, you can quickly download a pack.

STEP 5 Tap on the ‘+’ icon on the top-right of the stickers section.

STEP 6 Choose the sticker pack you like the most.

STEP 7 Tap on the ‘Download’ icon right next to the pack to start the process.

STEP 8 After download, the stickers will be shown under the ‘Sticker’s tab. You can choose one from your favouites by simply tapping and sending it.

STEP 9 To delete, go to ‘My Stickers’ tab and press the ‘Delete button’.