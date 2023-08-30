How to Trade in Your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch or Mac
Summary
- If you’re upgrading, here are the best ways to get cash or credit for your old device instead of letting it sit in a drawer
Fall brings a new slate of Apple products, including updated versions of iPhones and Apple Watches that are expected to be unveiled at the company’s Sept. 12 event . Upgrading can be costly, but you can offset that by trading in your old device. Here are a few of the best ways to trade in last year’s devices for cash or store credit so you can score the latest tech for less.