How to Trade in Your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch or Mac

The most convenient way to turn in your old hardware and get credit toward new gear is by trading it in directly through Apple. The company accepts used iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple Watches and even Android phones. Here’s how it works: If you’re shopping for a new device online, you’ll get a prompt as you’re choosing the model, color and storage capacity; it’s most prominent when choosing an iPhone. You’ll select the device you’re trading in and its condition from pulldown menus. Trade-in values range from $40 to $640 for iPhones, up to $165 for Apple Watches, a maximum of $490 for iPads and up to $1,250 for computers. Here’s an example: As of August 2023, 2021’s iPhone 13 in good condition (it turns on, the buttons and cameras work, the body, glass and display are all undamaged— a case is a great way to keep the body in good shape and maintain a higher value) will net you $420 cash or store credit regardless of the storage capacity. For the same phone in poor condition (say, the screen or cameras are in rough shape) the amount plummets to $105. These prices are generally less than you’d get from selling the item yourself, but the process is a lot easier. If Apple deems your device as not worth anything, it’ll still accept it for free recycling. You’ll have a few options when you’re ready to complete the purchase. If you’re paying in full, you’ll be charged the retail price upfront, and then receive a credit back to that payment method once the trade-in is received and its condition validated. Alternately, you’ll receive instant credit if you’re paying with an Apple Card , via Apple’s iPhone payment program or through your carrier instead. Regardless of your payment method, Apple will send a trade-in kit. This includes instructions for transferring your old device’s data to your new one and a postage-paid box for sending the hardware back to Apple. It’ll be inspected when it’s received to verify the condition matches what you reported; if it doesn’t, you’ll have the option to back out or continue with the trade and pay the difference.If you’re at an Apple Store, the process is similar except everything happens right there on the spot. You can even take advantage of the program if you’re not ready to upgrade but want to get some old tech out of your home—you’ll go through a similar process on Apple’s Trade In site and receive a gift card.