A recent feature from Apple has unexpectedly enhanced the music app's customisation potential. Enter Image Playground, Apple’s innovative AI-powered tool for generating bespoke images, which has become an unexpected ally for crafting personalised playlist artwork, reported 9To5Mac.

The Image Playground is a standalone app that utilises AI to create unique visuals based on user descriptions. It is also seamlessly integrated into various Apple apps, such as Messages, Pages, and Keynote, with third-party app support expanding its versatility.

While Apple Music has not directly incorporated Image Playground, its users are discovering the app as an excellent tool for enhancing playlist artwork.

Creating playlists on Apple Music has always included an option to customise artwork, but many users have struggled to find suitable images that perfectly match their playlists’ vibe. Apple’s default abstract templates, featuring playlist titles, often fall short of delivering the personal touch users crave.

With Image Playground, however, users can create tailor-made visuals that bring their playlists to life.

How to Use Image Playground for Playlist Art Using Image Playground to generate playlist artwork is straightforward:

Open the Image Playground app on an iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Input a description of the desired artwork. Select from multiple AI-generated images tailored to the input. Save the chosen image to the Photos library. Open the desired playlist in Apple Music, tap the three-dot menu in the top-right corner, select Edit, and use the camera icon to import the new image from Photos. When Image Playground first launched, it was hailed as a fun novelty without an obvious practical use case. For Apple Music enthusiasts, however, it has quickly proven indispensable.