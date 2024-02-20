How to Use Technology to Better Pace Your Work
Alexandra Samuel ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 7 min read 20 Feb 2024, 02:23 PM IST
SummaryToo often, we work too fast or too slow or too sporadically, hurting our productivity and our mental health. Software can help.
We work too fast and burn out. Or we procrastinate and get too little done, too late. Or we jump from task to task instead of focusing on one job and doing it well.
