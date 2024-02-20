How to Use Technology to Better Pace Your Work

• Tackle loathsome tasks on a low battery. Some people like to get their most unpleasant jobs out of the way as soon as possible, using Mark Twain’s line of thinking: “If it is your job to eat a frog, it is best to do it first thing in the morning." I prefer to save my frog until I can see that my battery is down to its last 10% or 20%, at which point my back is up against the virtual wall. Using my laptop’s lifespan as a hard stop gives me a sense of urgency, and lets me know that the pain of doing an unpleasant job—like catching up on invoicing or working through my email backlog—will only last for so long.