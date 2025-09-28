How two young men got pulled into Internet darkness, and how they got out
Julie Jargon , Ben Fritz , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 28 Sept 2025, 06:43 pm IST
Teens and men in their 20s look for belonging in corrosive online spaces but often end up feeling more isolated. “The beliefs themselves instilled loneliness,” one says.
Casey Kiracofe’s dive into an online world of conspiracy and bigotry began with a YouTube video when he was 14. He eventually became convinced the Antichrist was coming, bringing the end of the world.
