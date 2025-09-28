How two young men got pulled into Internet darkness, and how they got out

They each sought out ideas and experiences that elude many young men in an age some see as one of helicopter parenting and so-called toxic masculinity. For decades, schools have cut shop class, as well as recess and other programs that mental-health experts say give boys an outlet for their energy. The American Psychological Association reported that boys often receive more severe punishment than girls in school for the same behaviors. And there are fewer male teachers now than in the 1980s, according to the American Institute for Boys and Men.