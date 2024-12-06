How Ukraine uses cheap AI-guided drones to deadly effect against Russia

The biggest change of all is that electronic warfare—essentially jamming—has consumed the battlefield. That started with the jamming of GPS signals from satellites, which caused American precision-guided weapons to fail at alarming rates. It has extended to the communication link between pilot and drone. By the beginning of this year, says Gundbert Scherf, the co-founder and CEO of Helsing, a German military AI firm, jamming was no longer “spotty" but “pervasive". Dronemakers are having to change their radios and antennae at ever shorter intervals. They face a dilemma: if they rely on common frequencies, the parts are easy to source but jamming is worse; rare frequencies are jammed less, but require more obscure hardware. The solution is to avoid jamming altogether by relying on AI to guide the drone to its target in the final stages of flight.