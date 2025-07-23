How your Android phone can alert you about an earthquake (and how to enable it)

With recent earthquakes rattling cities like Delhi and tremors felt across North India, knowing a quake is coming, even a few seconds early, can be the difference between panic and action. Most Android smartphones already have a built-in system to alert you before the worst of the shaking hits. You just need to know how to turn it on.

Advertisement

How Android’s Earthquake alert system works Your phone’s accelerometer, the same sensor that knows when you rotate the screen, can detect the early tremors of an earthquake, known as P-waves. These are fast but not destructive. Once detected, your phone shares anonymous location and motion data with Google’s servers.

If enough phones in an area pick up similar signals, the system confirms a quake is happening. Before the slower but more dangerous S-waves hit, the server sends out an alert, giving you precious seconds to react.

Who can use this in India? This system is being rolled out in phases across India, with alerts already active in many large cities and quake-prone regions. If you use an Android phone running version 5.0 (Lollipop) or above and have Google Play Services enabled, you’re likely covered.

Advertisement

The alerts are automatic in supported areas, but you need to have them turned on in your settings.

How to enable Earthquake alerts on your Android phone Follow these quick steps to activate earthquake alerts:

Step 1: Open the Settings app

Step 2: Scroll down to “Safety and emergency” (on some phones, it may be under “Location”).

Step 3: Tap on “Earthquake alerts”

Step 4: Toggle the switch to Enable alerts

Make sure your location is turned on. The system works best when your phone knows where you are. The data sent to Google is anonymous and used only for quake detection, not for tracking you.

To check if alerts are active, search for “Earthquake” in your Settings app and verify the toggle.

Advertisement

What to do when you get an alert If your phone buzzes with a quake warning:

Drop, cover, and hold: Get under a table or sturdy surface.

Stay away from windows and objects that could fall.

Don’t panic or run: Use the few seconds to secure yourself.

Even a five-second heads-up can be life-saving. Limitations to keep in mind You’ll need an internet or mobile signal for the alert to reach you.

Remote areas with weak coverage may not benefit fully.