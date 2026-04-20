As a regular user, I decided to give Google Gemini a serious shot.

I’m constantly jumping between Google Keep, Google Tasks, Docs, and a steady stream of tech drafts, so I was looking for a way to bridge the gap between fragmented ideas and more complex workflows.

Whether it’s Gemini, Copilot, ChatGPT, or Grok, these AI models promise to change how we work. But for most of us, that has felt more like a future goal than a daily reality.

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Just weeks ago, I had taken the opposite approach. In an earlier piece on disabling AI features across Google Workspace, I argued that tools like Google Gemini were being quietly pushed into everyday software with limited user control and unclear trade-offs.

In this post, I’ll break down how I integrated Google’s AI into my daily routine and whether it actually helped me reclaim time and improve my output

Also Read | I asked ChatGPT and Gemini how much home loan I can afford on ₹7–9 LPA income

Using NotebookLM with Gemini as a second brain

I integrated Google Gemini into my daily workflow and saw real productivity gains

If NotebookLM is my digital library, Gemini is the master researcher who has read every book on the shelf.

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Now that NotebookLM integration is available in Gemini, I can upload my notebooks directly into Gemini and start asking questions from the same interface.

Most people use NotebookLM to analyse a specific set of documents. But as my research grew, I started hitting a wall: I had separate notebooks for tech hardware, software reviews, and freelance contracts.

By uploading these NotebookLM notebooks into Gemini, I unlocked a cross-contextual advantage. I’m no longer limited to one project at a time.

I can upload multiple notebooks simultaneously and ask questions across them. I often use Gemini to compare data between notebooks, which has been surprisingly useful.

Enabling Google Workspace integration in Gemini

I integrated Google Gemini into my daily workflow and saw real productivity gains

To truly turn Gemini into a daily driver, I enabled the Google Workspace extension and essentially gave it access to my digital office. It can now pull insights directly from my Docs, Drive, and Gmail.

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Now, Gemini doesn’t just know what’s on the web; it knows what’s in my files. It only took a few seconds to flip the switch, but it changed how I search for information.

Instead of digging through a long meeting note from a client, I simply ask:

“@Google Docs, what were the final three requirements in the Swami Jewels document?”

Gemini scans the document and gives me a clean, bulleted answer in seconds.

Similarly, I can ask it to pull my latest HDFC Bank credit card bill and get the due date and final amount almost instantly. The use cases here keep expanding the more I use it.

If you’re trying this, I’d strongly recommend enabling the Workspace toggle and asking very specific questions; it works much better that way.

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Utilising Gemini with Google Tasks and Keep Integrating Gemini with Google Keep and Tasks was the final piece of the puzzle for me.

Instead of constantly switching between apps to stay organised, I now use Gemini as a central command centre for my to-do lists and ideas.

The biggest friction in any productivity system is actually entering tasks.

If I’m in the middle of deep research and realise I need to follow up on something, I don’t pause anymore. I just prompt Gemini:

“Add a task to check the Antigravity tool documentation tomorrow morning.”

It instantly syncs with Google Tasks.

I’ve started using this for everything from blog deadlines to simple household reminders.

I also use Gemini with Google Keep to create lists. It goes a step further by letting me pull relevant information from existing notes without having to dig through them manually.

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For example, I can ask:

“Which items do I have in the kitchen?”

And it pulls that directly from my saved notes.

By connecting these dots, I’ve stopped spending time managing my tools—and started actually using the information inside them.

My Gemini workflow with Sheets and Slides

I integrated Google Gemini into my daily workflow and saw real productivity gains

Once you subscribe to a relevant plan, Gemini starts appearing across Docs, Slides, and Sheets. Among these, I use Gemini in Slides quite often to create new presentations.

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I can enter a simple prompt and ask Gemini to generate a slide. It’s not perfect every time, but small tweaks usually get it where I need it.

Gemini in Google Sheets has been even more useful than I expected.

I don’t rely as much on manually building pivot tables anymore. Instead, I can ask Gemini to generate charts or pull key insights from the data.

It can also create entirely new tables with relevant columns using just a text prompt. That alone saves a surprising amount of time.

Also Read | Google brings the Gemini app to Mac, Sundar Pichai says it was built by AI

Beyond the hype Overall, integrating Gemini into my daily routine hasn’t been about replacing the work I do; it’s been about removing the small hurdles that slow me down.

Thanks to Gemini, I’ve found more room for the kind of deep thinking and creative work that actually matters.

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