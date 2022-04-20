HP has today launched Pavilion laptops powered by 12th Gen Intel Core processors. The new Pavilion series – HP Pavilion 15, HP Pavilion 14, and HP Pavilion x360 are designed that contains ocean-bound plastics and recycled aluminum. Additionally, the Pavilion series aims to eliminate over 10,000 kg of plastic bubble wrap with its new Green Box initiative.

The new HP Pavilion 15 is equipped with an EyeSafe certified display designed in collaboration with doctors to reduce eye strain.

According to HP’s survey, consumers screen time has increased significantly. In 2021, users spent about 60 hours per week using laptops, as compared to 35 hours in 2019.

With the refreshed Pavilion portfolio, HP is empowering the GenZs and millennials with the ultimate experiences to work, create and play from anywhere.

Weighing 1.75kg, HP Pavilion 15 is compact, easily portable, and convenient to use. The latest 12th Gen Intel Processors along with adaptive battery optimizer provides the right features for best in-case performance.

Its full-size, backlit keyboard gives an overall premium touch to cater to the GenZs and millennials. HP Pavilion 15 is available in three colours including Warm Gold, Natural Silver, and Fog Blue.

Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems - HP India Market, commented on the launch "PCs are increasingly becoming an essential part of our lives. In today’s world, users are looking for devices that are combined with performance, portability, and sustainability. At HP, we consistently expand and reinvent our ecosystem to provide the best computing experiences to our users. The all-new HP Pavilion 15 uses Eyesafe Certified Display that reduces eye strain and provides a comfortable working experience. We have also designed the device to make a positive and meaningful impact on the environment by using recycled aluminum and ocean-bound plastics. With the refreshed Pavilion portfolio, our goal is to deliver exceptional solutions for users to stay connected, entertained, and productive."