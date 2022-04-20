HP launches 12th gen Intel powered laptops made of recycled materials

Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems - HP India Market, commented on the launch "PCs are increasingly becoming an essential part of our lives. In today’s world, users are looking for devices that are combined with performance, portability, and sustainability. At HP, we consistently expand and reinvent our ecosystem to provide the best computing experiences to our users. The all-new HP Pavilion 15 uses Eyesafe Certified Display that reduces eye strain and provides a comfortable working experience. We have also designed the device to make a positive and meaningful impact on the environment by using recycled aluminum and ocean-bound plastics. With the refreshed Pavilion portfolio, our goal is to deliver exceptional solutions for users to stay connected, entertained, and productive."