HP has today launched a new gaming laptop to strengthen its presence in the domain. The new HP OMEN 16 is a new gaming notebook featuring 16.1-inch screen with 16:9 aspect ratio suited for AAA games, suited for both casual and 165Hz refresh rate seasoned gamers. It has a weight of 2.3 kg. The parts of the new OMEN devices are built from post-consumer recycled ocean-bound plastic including a recycled aluminum stamped cover. The HP OMEN 16 laptops are available at HP world stores, HP online store, other retail and online stores at a starting price of ₹139,999.

The laptop is equipped with the Next gen 11th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 8GB with up to 16 GB DDR4 to boost gaming performance. To enable a smooth gameplay experience, it runs all games at 1080p and 60fps. The device includes up to 1x PCIe Gen4 SSD storage.

View Full Image HP OMEN 16 gaming laptop

Vickram Bedi, Senior Director (Personal Systems), HP India Market said, “Leading the charge of innovation in the gaming PC segment, we believe in engineering a gaming ecosystem that caters to all types of gamers - mainstream, enthusiast and professional. To meet the growing demand for PCs in India, we have been refreshing our gaming portfolio with Industry-leading innovations in performance, design, thermal, and battery life. With the launch of the new OMEN 16, we continue to develop new technologies to provide enhanced gaming experiences to our customers."

According to HP India Gaming Landscape Report 2021, 89% Indian gamers believe that a PC offers a better gaming experience than a smartphone. A further 59% of respondents find larger visual display among the top reasons to migrate to PC gaming.

The study also suggested that one third of all PC users surveyed (33%) prefer gaming features while making their purchase decision. Better processing speed (65%) and graphics capabilities (64%) were the key consumer considerations while choosing a gaming PC.

