HP launches gaming laptop OMEN 16 with 165 Hz panel. Check price, features

Vickram Bedi, Senior Director (Personal Systems), HP India Market said, “Leading the charge of innovation in the gaming PC segment, we believe in engineering a gaming ecosystem that caters to all types of gamers - mainstream, enthusiast and professional. To meet the growing demand for PCs in India, we have been refreshing our gaming portfolio with Industry-leading innovations in performance, design, thermal, and battery life. With the launch of the new OMEN 16, we continue to develop new technologies to provide enhanced gaming experiences to our customers."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}