HP has today revealed its newest gaming lineup with the Omen 45L desktop, refined Omen 25L desktop, Victus by HP 15L desktop, and HP’s first next-gen console ready Omen 27u 4K gaming monitor at CES 2022 . The company also updated its Omen 16 and 17 laptops and introduced a new coverage plan to help protect a player’s gaming ecosystem.

Omen 45L desktop comes with a patented CPU cooling solution dubbed the Omen cryo chamber. It houses up to a 360mm AiO liquid cooler, which results in CPU temperatures 6°C lower at full load. It works by pulling in colder ambient air from outside the desktop to cool the radiator instead of utilizing air within.

It comes with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 GPU with 24GB GDDR6X memory or an AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT with Infinity Cache technology. It features the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900K processors5 or 8-core AMD Ryzen 9 5900X processors.

Omen by HP 45L gaming desktop PC is expected to be available from January 5 via HP.com for a starting price of $1,899. The HP 27u 4K Gaming Monitor is expected to be available this Spring via HP.com and other retailers for a starting price of $699.99. HP ultimate gaming coverage plan is available for $19 per month.

“With more people playing than ever before, gamers have never been more diverse or vocal for products that meet their needs in customization and personalization," said Josephine Tan, Global Head and General Manager, Consumer PCs at HP Inc. “From our powerful desktop towers to our next-gen console ready 4K monitor, and ultimate ecosystem coverage plan, our CES line-up was designed to keep gamers social, connected, and entertained with an amazing hardware and software ecosystem that reflects their individual needs."

