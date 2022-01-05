HP unveils new gaming desktop, laptop range at CES 2022

“With more people playing than ever before, gamers have never been more diverse or vocal for products that meet their needs in customization and personalization," said Josephine Tan, Global Head and General Manager, Consumer PCs at HP Inc. “From our powerful desktop towers to our next-gen console ready 4K monitor, and ultimate ecosystem coverage plan, our CES line-up was designed to keep gamers social, connected, and entertained with an amazing hardware and software ecosystem that reflects their individual needs."