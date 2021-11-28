Chinese smartphone and technology major, Huawei , is reportedly working to bring a new smartwatch with advanced features. The reports suggest that that the planned smartwatch will have feature to monitor blood pressure. The Huawei smartwatch will be called Watch D as the reports say and is expected to launch next month in Chinese market. Huawei is known to bring feature rich and durable smartwatch previously in the form of Watch GT and Watch GT 2 editions.

The leaked reports say that Huawei Watch D will have a rectangular form factor. The other smartwatches from the Chinese company feature circular design.

The Huawei Watch D has received State Drug Administration class II certificate and is under the final stages of production.

Huawei is known for the camera driven smartphones in India. Their partnership with Leica in the optics has produced some great camera phones in the P.

