Technology
Race to outrun humans: How humanoid robots are closing the gap
Leslie D'Monte 7 min read 22 Apr 2025, 11:10 AM IST
Summary
- AI drones have already outpaced human pilots, driverless cars have faltered in race conditions, and humanoid robots recently stumbled through a half-marathon in China. Will machines eventually outrun us?
Seventeen years ago, biomedical engineering sparked controversy when South African Paralympian Oscar Pistorius, nicknamed the 'Blade Runner', qualified for the 2008 Olympics. Critics argued his Flex-Foot Cheetah prosthetic legs gave him an unfair edge over able-bodied runners, a claim that was dismissed by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).
