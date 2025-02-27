Humanoid robots finally get real jobs
SummaryNewly powered by AI brains, these creatures of science fiction are moving toward a practical reality—stacking, sorting and lifting.
In a large, brightly lit warehouse in Flowery Branch, Ga., a pair of human-shaped robots made by Agility Robotics tiptoe across polished concrete floors, their gait oddly mincing. Their legs end in narrow, hoof-like feet sheathed in custom nonslip shoes. They stoop to retrieve bins full of Spanx shapewear, then carry them to a nearby conveyor belt.
