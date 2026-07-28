Subscribe
Editorial independence is core to our work. Some links may earn us a commission, without influencing our opinions.

I found 5 printers that handle school assignments, office work, and everything in between

These printers are targeted at budget and mid-budget buyers and they include both inkjet and laser printers. They can print up to 30 pages per minute. 

Published28 Jul 2026, 03:44 PM IST
This list includes both laser and inkjet printers.
This list includes both laser and inkjet printers.(HT)
AI Quick Read

By Shweta Ganjoo

Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.

Read moreRead less

Neighbourhood print shops have been a constant presence in the lives of countless Indian families for generations. Whether it's printing official documents, school projects or college notes, they have helped deliver projects and presentations on time and enabled students get access to the best study material available in the market. While they have been a great convenience, they have also added a significant cost to people's monthly household budget.

Our PicksFAQs

Our Picks

Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Printing shop vs Inkjet printer: What does the math say?

Let's compare the numbers for better understanding. The cost of printing one sheet in Black and White ink costs around 10 in Delhi NCR, while that of a coloured sheet is around 12. So, if a family with a single child has to print an average of eight Black and White sheets and two coloured sheets for various school project every month, that totals to 104 every month.

Cost of printing a B&W sheet at store: 10

Cost of printing a B&W sheet at store: 12

Total cost of printing 8 B&W sheets and 2 coloured sheets for a month at store: 80 + 24 = 104

Total cost of printing 8 B&W sheets and 2 coloured sheets for a year at store: 104 x 12 = 1,248

Cost of printing a B&W sheet at home: 2

Cost of printing a B&W sheet at store: 10

Total cost of printing 8 B&W sheets and 2 coloured sheets for a month at home: 16 + 20 = 36

Total cost of printing 8 B&W sheets and 2 coloured sheets for a year at home: 36 x 12 = 432

The difference in these two approaches stands at around 816. While these numbers will change with the specific requirement of various households, the difference is undeniable and so is the saving. That said, there is an upfront cost to be paid while buying any printer, but the one-time cost outweighs the recurring cost and overall convenience. This should help in clearing any confusion if you have been deliberating whether or not you should buy a printer for home or not.

So, if you have decided to buy a printer for your home and you are looking for the right models to suit your needs, I have found top five printers that are ideal for both home and work. This list includes both inkjet and laser printer models and they help you manage your work and assignments without burning a hole in your pocket.

Top 5 printers for work and home

This printer features a minimalistic design and it's ideal for homes and workspaces that want a high-quality low-cost printing solution. It comes with a plastic body with an ink tray in the side. It can print up to 27 ppm black and white sheets and up to 15 coloured sheets in a minute. This printer offers a maximum resolution of 5760 x 1440 dpi and it can print information on A4, legal and letter sheets. It also offers low cost of printing. For instance, it costs just 9 paisa to print a black and white sheet and 33 paisa to print a coloured sheet making it an affordable printing solution.

Specifications

Type
Inkjet
Functions
Printing
Max B&W printing speed
27
Max colour printing speed
15
Max sheet capacity
Up to 50 sheets
Connectivity
USB 2.0

Reason to buy

Cost effective printing

Easy to use

Good quality

Reason to avoid

Average printing speed

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the printer has good style and build quality, is cost-effective, and is easy to install and use, particularly appreciating that refilling the ink is simple. Moreover, they consider it suitable for both home and office use.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this printer for its cost-effectiveness and overall quality.

Our Principles

Full Transparency

Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

Brand Confidence

We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

This printer features a minimalistic design and it's ideal for homes and workspaces that want an all-in-one device for printing, scanning and copying documents. It features a compact design, which can be fitted in any corner of the home or office. It offers a printing speed of up to 20ppm for black and white pages and up to 16ppm for coloured pages and it supports a maximum printing resolution of 4800 x 1200 dots per inch. For connectivity it has USB and Wi-Fi.

Specifications

Type
Inkjet
Functions
Print, Scan, Copy
Max B&W printing speed
20
Max colour printing speed
16
Max sheet capacity
Up to 60 sheets
Connectivity
USB, Wi-Fi

Reason to buy

Value for money

Good quality

Easy to use

Reason to avoid

Average printing speed

High ink consumption

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the printer great for home use. They find it easy to use and versatile in terms of features.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this printer for its overall quality.

This printer is ideal for those who want a budget printing solution for their homes and offices. It can be used for printing, scanning and copying documents and it offers Wi-Fi and USB for connectivity. It offers a printing speed of up to 8ppm for black and white pages and up to 4ppm for coloured pages and it supports a maximum printing resolution of 4800 x 600 dots per inch. This printer can hold up to 60 sheets in a go.

Specifications

Type
Inkjet
Functions
Print, Scan, Copy
Max B&W printing speed
8
Max colour printing speed
4
Max sheet capacity
Up to 60 sheets
Connectivity
USB, Wi-Fi

Reason to buy

Value for money

Good printing quality

Easy to use

Reason to avoid

Average connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the printer easy to set up and use, with good print quality and clarity, and consider it suitable for both home and office use.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this printer for its printing quality and ease of use.

This laser printer is ideal for homes and offices that want a high-speed Black and White printing solution. It can hold up to 250 sheets in a single go in its paper tray and it offers a resolution of 2400 x 600 dpi. It has an LED display on top that can be used for displaying and checking various details. It can be used for printing details on A4, Letter, A5, A5 (Long Edge) and A6 sheets. Additionally, it supports auto duplex printing, which makes it ideal for saving extra sheets of paper.

Specifications

Type
Laser
Functions
Print
Max B&W printing speed
30
Max colour printing speed
NA
Max sheet capacity
Up to 250 sheets
Connectivity
USB

Reason to buy

Excellent printing speed

Supports duplex printing

Good printing quality

Easy to use

Reason to avoid

Premium pricing

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this laser printer performs well, with crisp prints and smooth operation. They appreciate its fast printing speed, easy installation as a plug-and-play device, and consider it a good value for money.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this printer for its printing quality, performance and ease of use.

This printer is ideal for homes and offices that want a budget printing solution. It can hold up to 60 sheets in a single go and it offers a resolution of 4800 x 1200 dots per inch. It can be used for printing details on A4, Letter, A5, A5 (Long Edge) and A6 sheets and it can print up to 16 colour pages and up to 7.5 colour pages in a minute. This printer can also be used for scanning and copying information and it supports automatic duplex printing.

Specifications

Type
Laser
Functions
Print, Scan, Copy
Max B&W printing speed
20
Max colour printing speed
16
Max sheet capacity
Up to 60 sheets
Connectivity
USB 2.0, Wi-Fi

Reason to buy

Easy to use

Affordable pricing

Good printing quality

Reason to avoid

Average connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the printer easy to use and suitable for home use, particularly for school homework. They also find it affordable in terms of usage.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this printer for its printing quality and ease of use.

Top 3 features of the best printers for work and home

NAMETYPEPRINTING SPEED FOR COLOURED PAGESPRINTING SPEED FOR B&W PAGES
Epson EcoTank L130Inkjet15ppm27ppm
HP AI Capable Ink Advantage 4388Inkjet16ppm20ppm
Canon PIXMA E477Inkjet4ppm8ppm
Brother HL-L2321DLaserNA30ppm
HP DeskJet Ink Advantage 2338Inkjet16ppm7.5ppm

Similar articles for you

Planning to buy an ASUS laptop? These discounted models offer the best value right now

Need better focus and sound? Best ANC headphones under 10000 for everyday listening

I tested 25+ wearables in 2026: Only these 9 smartwatches are actually worth your money

The Research

I’ve used and tested dozens of printers across price points. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used over a dozen printers including inkjet and laser printers and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their coloured and black and white printing technology and factors that impact their overall quality. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
HomeTechnologyI found 5 printers that handle school assignments, office work, and everything in between

FAQs

Which type of printer is best for home and office use?

If you print frequently, an ink tank printer offers significantly lower running costs, while laser printers are better suited for high-volume black-and-white printing.

Should I buy an ink tank printer or a cartridge printer?

If you print regularly for work, school, or home, an ink tank printer is the better investment due to its low cost per page. Cartridge printers are more affordable upfront but require more frequent and expensive cartridge replacements.

Is Wi-Fi printing better than USB printing?

Yes. Wi-Fi printers allow you to print from laptops, smartphones, and tablets without connecting cables.

What print speed is good for a home printer?

For everyday use, a print speed of 10–15 pages per minute is sufficient.

Which printer brands are the most reliable in India?

HP, Canon, Epson, and Brother are among the most trusted printer brands in India.

Read Next Story