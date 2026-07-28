I found 5 printers that handle school assignments, office work, and everything in between

Neighbourhood print shops have been a constant presence in the lives of countless Indian families for generations. Whether it's printing official documents, school projects or college notes, they have helped deliver projects and presentations on time and enabled students get access to the best study material available in the market. While they have been a great convenience, they have also added a significant cost to people's monthly household budget.

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Printing shop vs Inkjet printer: What does the math say?

Let's compare the numbers for better understanding. The cost of printing one sheet in Black and White ink costs around ₹10 in Delhi NCR, while that of a coloured sheet is around ₹12. So, if a family with a single child has to print an average of eight Black and White sheets and two coloured sheets for various school project every month, that totals to ₹104 every month.

Cost of printing a B&W sheet at store: ₹10

Cost of printing a B&W sheet at store: ₹12

Total cost of printing 8 B&W sheets and 2 coloured sheets for a month at store: ₹80 + ₹24 = ₹104

Total cost of printing 8 B&W sheets and 2 coloured sheets for a year at store: ₹104 x 12 = ₹1,248

Cost of printing a B&W sheet at home: ₹2

Cost of printing a B&W sheet at store: ₹10

Total cost of printing 8 B&W sheets and 2 coloured sheets for a month at home: ₹16 + ₹20 = ₹36

Total cost of printing 8 B&W sheets and 2 coloured sheets for a year at home: ₹36 x 12 = ₹432

The difference in these two approaches stands at around ₹816. While these numbers will change with the specific requirement of various households, the difference is undeniable and so is the saving. That said, there is an upfront cost to be paid while buying any printer, but the one-time cost outweighs the recurring cost and overall convenience. This should help in clearing any confusion if you have been deliberating whether or not you should buy a printer for home or not.

So, if you have decided to buy a printer for your home and you are looking for the right models to suit your needs, I have found top five printers that are ideal for both home and work. This list includes both inkjet and laser printer models and they help you manage your work and assignments without burning a hole in your pocket.

Top 5 printers for work and home

This printer features a minimalistic design and it's ideal for homes and workspaces that want a high-quality low-cost printing solution. It comes with a plastic body with an ink tray in the side. It can print up to 27 ppm black and white sheets and up to 15 coloured sheets in a minute. This printer offers a maximum resolution of 5760 x 1440 dpi and it can print information on A4, legal and letter sheets. It also offers low cost of printing. For instance, it costs just 9 paisa to print a black and white sheet and 33 paisa to print a coloured sheet making it an affordable printing solution.

Specifications Type Inkjet Functions Printing Max B&W printing speed 27 Max colour printing speed 15 Max sheet capacity Up to 50 sheets Connectivity USB 2.0 Reason to buy Cost effective printing Easy to use Good quality Reason to avoid Average printing speed

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the printer has good style and build quality, is cost-effective, and is easy to install and use, particularly appreciating that refilling the ink is simple. Moreover, they consider it suitable for both home and office use.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this printer for its cost-effectiveness and overall quality.

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This printer features a minimalistic design and it's ideal for homes and workspaces that want an all-in-one device for printing, scanning and copying documents. It features a compact design, which can be fitted in any corner of the home or office. It offers a printing speed of up to 20ppm for black and white pages and up to 16ppm for coloured pages and it supports a maximum printing resolution of 4800 x 1200 dots per inch. For connectivity it has USB and Wi-Fi.

Specifications Type Inkjet Functions Print, Scan, Copy Max B&W printing speed 20 Max colour printing speed 16 Max sheet capacity Up to 60 sheets Connectivity USB, Wi-Fi Reason to buy Value for money Good quality Easy to use Reason to avoid Average printing speed High ink consumption

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the printer great for home use. They find it easy to use and versatile in terms of features.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this printer for its overall quality.

This printer is ideal for those who want a budget printing solution for their homes and offices. It can be used for printing, scanning and copying documents and it offers Wi-Fi and USB for connectivity. It offers a printing speed of up to 8ppm for black and white pages and up to 4ppm for coloured pages and it supports a maximum printing resolution of 4800 x 600 dots per inch. This printer can hold up to 60 sheets in a go.

Specifications Type Inkjet Functions Print, Scan, Copy Max B&W printing speed 8 Max colour printing speed 4 Max sheet capacity Up to 60 sheets Connectivity USB, Wi-Fi Reason to buy Value for money Good printing quality Easy to use Reason to avoid Average connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the printer easy to set up and use, with good print quality and clarity, and consider it suitable for both home and office use.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this printer for its printing quality and ease of use.

This laser printer is ideal for homes and offices that want a high-speed Black and White printing solution. It can hold up to 250 sheets in a single go in its paper tray and it offers a resolution of 2400 x 600 dpi. It has an LED display on top that can be used for displaying and checking various details. It can be used for printing details on A4, Letter, A5, A5 (Long Edge) and A6 sheets. Additionally, it supports auto duplex printing, which makes it ideal for saving extra sheets of paper.

Specifications Type Laser Functions Print Max B&W printing speed 30 Max colour printing speed NA Max sheet capacity Up to 250 sheets Connectivity USB Reason to buy Excellent printing speed Supports duplex printing Good printing quality Easy to use Reason to avoid Premium pricing

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this laser printer performs well, with crisp prints and smooth operation. They appreciate its fast printing speed, easy installation as a plug-and-play device, and consider it a good value for money.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this printer for its printing quality, performance and ease of use.

This printer is ideal for homes and offices that want a budget printing solution. It can hold up to 60 sheets in a single go and it offers a resolution of 4800 x 1200 dots per inch. It can be used for printing details on A4, Letter, A5, A5 (Long Edge) and A6 sheets and it can print up to 16 colour pages and up to 7.5 colour pages in a minute. This printer can also be used for scanning and copying information and it supports automatic duplex printing.

Specifications Type Laser Functions Print, Scan, Copy Max B&W printing speed 20 Max colour printing speed 16 Max sheet capacity Up to 60 sheets Connectivity USB 2.0, Wi-Fi Reason to buy Easy to use Affordable pricing Good printing quality Reason to avoid Average connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the printer easy to use and suitable for home use, particularly for school homework. They also find it affordable in terms of usage.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this printer for its printing quality and ease of use.

Top 3 features of the best printers for work and home NAME TYPE PRINTING SPEED FOR COLOURED PAGES PRINTING SPEED FOR B&W PAGES Epson EcoTank L130 Inkjet 15ppm 27ppm HP AI Capable Ink Advantage 4388 Inkjet 16ppm 20ppm Canon PIXMA E477 Inkjet 4ppm 8ppm Brother HL-L2321D Laser NA 30ppm HP DeskJet Ink Advantage 2338 Inkjet 16ppm 7.5ppm Similar articles for you Planning to buy an ASUS laptop? These discounted models offer the best value right now

The Research I’ve used and tested dozens of printers across price points. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used over a dozen printers including inkjet and laser printers and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their coloured and black and white printing technology and factors that impact their overall quality. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.