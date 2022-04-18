IBM goes beyond metros for talent pool, cost benefit

However, this shift may not work for all industries. “Consumer and fast-moving consumer goods not only need office space and talent but also need access to supply chains. Tech and startups on the other hand can afford to have more flexible approaches to their work," said Aditya Narayan Mishra, director and CEO of CIEL HR Services. Mysuru, Coimbatore, and Visakhapatnam are some of the prominent cities where tech firms and startups are strengthening bases.