Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Technology / IBM goes beyond metros for talent pool, cost benefit

IBM goes beyond metros for talent pool, cost benefit

IBM has plans to penetrate into central India.
2 min read . 12:55 AM IST Devina Sengupta

  • IBM believes having work locations beyond the metros will help it address growing client requirements

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MUMBAI : IBM is expanding base beyond metros to address a diverse set of client requirements and to tap into a larger talent pool. The move to penetrate into central India, Kochi, Ahmedabad, and suburbs of cities such as Hyderabad has a cost advantage as well, it said.

MUMBAI : IBM is expanding base beyond metros to address a diverse set of client requirements and to tap into a larger talent pool. The move to penetrate into central India, Kochi, Ahmedabad, and suburbs of cities such as Hyderabad has a cost advantage as well, it said.

“Having work locations beyond the metros will help us address growing client requirements, as well as provide flexibility for our employees," said Thirukkumaran Nagarajan, vice-president and head of human resources, IBM India/South Asia.

“Having work locations beyond the metros will help us address growing client requirements, as well as provide flexibility for our employees," said Thirukkumaran Nagarajan, vice-president and head of human resources, IBM India/South Asia.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

“We are expanding because there is incredible talent and skill sets in these cities. It is also price competitive and cost competitive to an extent," he said.

IBM’s expansion plans come on the back of many tech and startups moving beyond metros.

On 15 March, Mint had published that Tech Mahindra is also expanding into various tier-II cities to find and attract the best talent.

“We expect more than 10% of our new hires to come from tier-II cities. It is helping us attract talent," C.P. Gurnani, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO), Tech Mahindra had told Mint.

“Very good talent" is available in places such as Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Indore, Vijayawada, and Coimbatore, Gurnani had said.

However, this shift may not work for all industries. “Consumer and fast-moving consumer goods not only need office space and talent but also need access to supply chains. Tech and startups on the other hand can afford to have more flexible approaches to their work," said Aditya Narayan Mishra, director and CEO of CIEL HR Services. Mysuru, Coimbatore, and Visakhapatnam are some of the prominent cities where tech firms and startups are strengthening bases.

Since inception, IBM India has its regional headquarters in Bengaluru and now has offices across many cities in India, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Pune.

Another advantage of moving to smaller towns is the larger catchment from where companies can meet their diversity targets.