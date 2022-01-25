Idemia has entered into a global collaboration with Microsoft aimed at delivering next-generation eSIM and connectivity solutions for consumer and M2M/IoT devices. The collaboration will bring together Idemia’s connectivity solutions with Microsoft’s trusted cloud platform to improve support of eSIM services around the world. Idemia provides connectivity solutions that enable Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to prepare for the growth of connected services for both consumer and M2M eSIM-enabled devices.

Today, the company works with over 500 MNOs worldwide to support connectivity through SIM cards, eSIM services for consumer and M2M devices (including smart meters and automobiles, as well as mobile authentication use cases.

This relationship will enable the companies to broaden their support for mobile operators by delivering solutions with high levels of service availability, geo-redundancy capacities, as well as state-of the-art security technologies that improve resilience against DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) attacks.

“We are very excited to strengthen our collaboration with Microsoft," says Ea Chaillioux, VP Strategic Alliances at IDEMIA. “The combination of the IDEMIA and Microsoft Azure expertise will enable us to deliver the best-in-class eSIM Remote Subscription Management services that secure connectivity for consumers, devices and citizens across the world."

“Access to secure Connectivity services has never been as critical as it is today. Our collaboration with IDEMIA will enable us to equip Mobile Operators with the secure, scalable infrastructure they need to future-proof their business, while offering consumers reliable and innovative services that improve the way they connect," says Tony Shakib, General Manager of Azure IoT at Microsoft.

Azure and Idemia have both been certified by the GSMA for eSIM services.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.