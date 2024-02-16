Illuminate your work: Our top 9 picks of laptops with RGB keyboards

Wondering how you can take your computing experience to the next level? What you might need is a new laptop with an RGB keyboard that can illuminate your workspace with vibrant colours and customizable lighting options. In this guide, we’ve put together our top 9 picks, each embodying the optimal fusion of good looks, performance, and the best-in-class features. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Why RGB keyboards, you wonder? Such keyboards have a lot of utility beyond being a visual spectacle. For instance, they can improve your productivity in dimly lit spaces and can be especially useful for night owls. In addition, gamers will find added value in RGB keyboards. Users also get a chance to show their personality through the personalised lighting schemes - whether you’re a professional or a gaming enthusiast.

These laptops do not just have RGB keyboards but also boast the best features, including high-performance processors and stunning displays so that you make no compromises. Turn your workspace into a visually stimulating environment with these laptops that are equipped with RGB keyboards. Keep reading our buying guide and explore the best options that you can currently purchase on Amazon.

1. Acer Nitro 5 12th Gen Intel Core Intel Core i5-12500H Processor 15.6-inch (39.62 cms) FHD 144 Hz Gaming Laptop (16 GB RAM/RTX 3050 Graphics/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/2.5 Kgs/RGB Backlit), AN515-58

This one’s for gamers who want to experience gaming in full spectrum brilliance. The Acer Nitro 5 boasts a dazzling RGB-backlit keyboard and runs on the12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500H processor and RTX 3050 graphics, delivering unmatched performance. Its 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz display brings visuals to life on the expansive screen. In addition, the laptop has 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD to ensure smooth multitasking and ample storage. It weighs just 2.5 kgs, making the Nitro 5 a portable powerhouse that can light up your gaming experience with attractive RGB colours.

Specifications of Acer Nitro 5 12th Gen Intel Core Intel Core i5-12500H Processor 15.6-inch (39.62 cms) FHD 144 Hz Gaming Laptop

Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500H processor

12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500H processor Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Storage: 512 GB SSD

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor Heavier compared to some other laptops Dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics May get hot under heavy gaming loads

2. Dell G16 7630 Gaming Laptop, Intel i9-13900HX/16GB DDR5/1TB SSD/NVIDIA RTX 4070, 8GB GDDR6/16 (40.64cm) QHD+ 240Hz/Backlit KB RGB/Metallic Night/Win 11+MSO'21/15 Month McAfee/2.87kg

The Dell G16 7630 gaming laptop is equipped with a backlit RGB keyboard to add flair to your gaming setup, lighting up your keys in customisable colours. In addition, this laptop is equipped with an Intel i9-13900HX processor and NVIDIA RTX 4070 graphics for a smooth performance. With a 16GB DDR5 RAM and a spacious 1TB SSD, it promises smooth multitasking and has ample storage for your gaming library. Weighing 2.87kg, it's a bit heavy but packs a punch in performance.

Specifications of Dell G16 7630 Gaming Laptop

Processor: Intel i9-13900HX

Intel i9-13900HX Graphics card: NVIDIA RTX 4070, 8GB GDDR6

NVIDIA RTX 4070, 8GB GDDR6 Display: 16-inch (40.64cm) QHD+ with 240Hz refresh rate

16-inch (40.64cm) QHD+ with 240Hz refresh rate Storage: 1TB SSD

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-performance Intel i9 processor Heavyweight design (2.87kg) Powerful NVIDIA RTX 4070 graphics Premium price tag

3. Dell Alienware m16 R1 Gaming Laptop, Intel i9-13900HX/32GB DDR5/1TB SSD/NVIDIA RTX 4080, 12 GB GDDR6/16 (40.64cm) QHD+ 240Hz Comfortview Plus/AlienFX RGB KB/Win 11 + MSO'21/Metallic Moon/3.25kg

Computing is truly an elite experience on the Dell Alienware m16 R1 gaming laptop. It runs on the Intel i9-13900HX processor and 32GB DDR5 RAM, allowing it to deliver top-notch performance. The NVIDIA RTX 4080 graphics card ensures visuals are delivered in unmatched quality, while the 16-inch QHD+ display with Comfortview Plus technology offers comfortable and long-lasting viewing. The AlienFX RGB keyboard is designed to add a colourful touch to your gaming or work setup. However, it weighs 3.25kg, which might be cumbersome for on-the-go use.

Specifications of Dell Alienware m16 R1 Gaming Laptop, Intel i9-13900HX/32GB DDR5/1TB SSD/NVIDIA RTX 4080

Processor: Intel i9-13900HX

Intel i9-13900HX RAM: 32GB DDR5

32GB DDR5 Storage: 1TB SSD

1TB SSD Graphics card: NVIDIA RTX 4080

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-performance Intel i9-13900HX processor Hefty weight of 3.25kg Ample 32GB DDR5 RAM for smooth multitasking Expensive price point

4. MSI Bravo 15 Gaming Laptop,AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS, 40CM FHD 144Hz Laptop (8GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050, GDDR6 4GB/Black/2.25Kg), C7UCXK-095IN

MSI Bravo 15 gaming laptop is engineered for power! It is equipped with the powerful AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS processor paired with 8GB RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD for a lively performance. Its 40CM FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate means users get a responsive and attractive display. With Windows 11 Home, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU, and 4GB GDDR6, it delivers crisp graphics. However, its weight of 2.25Kg might feel slightly heavy for some users. Overall, it's a gaming laptop worth considering, with impressive specs.

Specifications of MSI Bravo 15 Gaming Laptop

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS

AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS Display: 40CM FHD (Full High Definition) with 144Hz refresh rate

40CM FHD (Full High Definition) with 144Hz refresh rate Storage: 512GB NVMe SSD (Non-Volatile Memory Express Solid State Drive)

512GB NVMe SSD (Non-Volatile Memory Express Solid State Drive) Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 with 4GB GDDR6 VRAM

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful AMD Ryzen 5 processor Limited storage capacity with 512GB SSD High-quality FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate Relatively heavy at 2.25 kilograms

5. Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop AMD Ryzen™ 7 7735HS Octa-Core Processor- (16GB/ 512 GB SSD/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB Graphics/Windows 11 Home) AN515-47 with 39.6 Cm (15.6 Inch) IPS Display

The Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop features the AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS Octa-Core processor so that every minute on this device feels like a smooth ride. This is an ideal choice for gamers who also want an RGB keyboard that may be customized to match their gaming style. In addition, the laptop is equipped with 16GB RAM, 512 GB SSD storage, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB graphics for smooth gameplay. Buyers also get a 15.6-inch IPS display for crisp visuals.

Specifications of Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop AMD Ryzen™ 7 7735HS Octa-Core Processor

Processor: AMD Ryzen™ 7 7735HS octa-core processor

AMD Ryzen™ 7 7735HS octa-core processor Memory: 16GB RAM

16GB RAM Storage: 512GB SSD

512GB SSD Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB graphics

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful AMD Ryzen™ 7 processor Limited storage space with 512GB SSD Dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU Relatively smaller screen size for gaming

6. HP Victus Gaming Laptop, AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS AI Powered, 6GB RTX 3050 GPU, 16.1-inch (40.9 cm), 95W TGP, FHD, IPS, 144Hz, 300 nits, 16GB DDR5, 1TB SSD, RGB Backlit KB (MSO, Blue, 2.29 kg), s0094AX

The HP Victus gaming laptop is a formidable choice if you want to buy a laptop with an RGB keyboard. Its specs include an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS AI-powered processor and a dedicated 6GB RTX 3050 GPU for those seeking total immersion while gaming. Also, its 16.1-inch FHD IPS display and 144Hz refresh rate ensure smooth visuals. With 16GB DDR5 RAM and a spacious 1TB SSD, all your storage and multitasking needs will be met with ease. However, its 2.29 kg weight may be considered heavy for some users.

Specifications of HP Victus Gaming Laptop, AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS AI Powered, 6GB RTX 3050 GPU, 16.1-inch

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS AI-powered

AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS AI-powered Graphics card: 6GB RTX 3050 GPU

6GB RTX 3050 GPU Display: 16.1-inch FHD IPS, 144Hz, 300 nits

16.1-inch FHD IPS, 144Hz, 300 nits Memory: 16GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful AMD Ryzen 7 processor with AI support Relatively heavier at 2.29 kg Dedicated 6GB RTX 3050 GPU for gaming and graphics Limited portability due to weight

7. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 AMD Ryzen 7 6800H 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD IPS 120Hz Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Win11/Office/NVIDIA RTX 3050 4GB/RGB Keyboard/Alexa/3 Month Game Pass/Onyx Grey/2.32Kg), 82SB00V5IN

The Lenovo IdeaPad gaming 3 laptop is a beautiful beast! Equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor and NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPU, this laptop can deliver on all fronts - whether it is performance or looks. The 15.6-inch FHD IPS display can also show life-like visuals, while the RGB keyboard will add more liveliness to your work or gaming setup. In addition, the laptop is equipped with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD so there are no compromises when it comes to performance. Although it’s slightly heavy at 2.32kg, its gaming features and the RGB keyboard make it a compelling choice for gamers.

Specifications of Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 AMD Ryzen 7 6800H 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD IPS 120Hz Gaming Laptop

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 6800H

AMD Ryzen 7 6800H Display: 15.6-inch (39.62cm) FHD IPS, 120Hz refresh rate

15.6-inch (39.62cm) FHD IPS, 120Hz refresh rate Memory: 8GB RAM

8GB RAM Storage: 512GB SSD

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor Limited RAM capacity (8GB) may be insufficient for heavy multitasking High refresh rate (120Hz) IPS display Relatively heavy weight (2.32Kg) may not be ideal for frequent travel

8. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 AMD Ryzen 5 6600H 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD IPS 120Hz Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Win11/Office/NVIDIA RTX 3050 4GB/RGB Keyboard/Alexa/3 Month Game Pass/Onyx Grey/2.32Kg), 82SB00V2IN

The joyous world of dynamic gaming is just one purchase away! The Lenovo IdeaPad gaming 3 laptop is loaded with the best specs and features, including an AMD Ryzen 5 6600H processor and NVIDIA RTX 3050 graphics for those seeking a smooth gameplay. In addition, its captivating 15.6-inch FHD IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate brings all your games and movies to life. What sets it apart is the dynamic RGB keyboard can add a layer of colour to your gaming sessions. This laptop also supports Alexa integration and comes with a generous 512GB SSD.

Specifications of Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 AMD Ryzen 5 6600H 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD IPS 120Hz Gaming Laptop

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 6600H

AMD Ryzen 5 6600H Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 3050 4GB

NVIDIA RTX 3050 4GB Display: 15.6-inch FHD IPS, 120Hz refresh rate

15.6-inch FHD IPS, 120Hz refresh rate Storage: 512GB SSD

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful AMD Ryzen 5 6600H processor Limited RAM (8GB) might restrict multitasking NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPU for gaming performance Relatively heavier at 2.32kg for portability

9. Acer Predator Helios 500 Gaming Laptop (11Th Gen Intel Core I9/17.3 Inches 4K Uhd Display/64Gb Ddr4 Ram/2Tb Ssd/1Tb HDD/RTX 3080 Graphics/Windows 10 Home/Per Key RGB Backlit Keyboard) Ph517-52

There’s a predator in town - it’s the Acer Predator Helios 500 gaming laptop. Unparalleled performance is achievable on this laptop that runs on 11th Gen Intel Core i9 processor and supports RTX 3080 graphics. In addition, the 17.3-inch 4K UHD display immerses you in stunning visuals, while the per-key RGB backlit keyboard can significantly transform your gaming and everyday usage experience. With 64GB DDR4 RAM and enough storage, it's a worthy consideration for gaming and productivity alike. Beat your competition with the Predator Helios 500's unbeatable specs and RGB keyboard.

Specifications of Acer Predator Helios 500 Gaming Laptop

Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i9

11th Gen Intel Core i9 Display: 17.3 Inches 4K UHD

17.3 Inches 4K UHD Memory: 64GB DDR4 RAM

64GB DDR4 RAM Storage: 2TB SSD + 1TB HDD

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 11th Gen Intel Core i9 processor High price tag Large 17.3-inch 4K UHD display Heavyweight design

3 best features for you

Product name Processor Display Memory and storage Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500H 15.6-inch FHD 144 Hz 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD Dell G16 7630 Intel i9-13900HX 16-inch QHD+ 240Hz 16GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD Dell Alienware m16 R1 Intel i9-13900HX 16-inch QHD+ 240Hz Comfortview Plus 32GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD MSI Bravo 15 C7UCXK-095IN AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz 8GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD Acer Nitro 5 AN515-47 AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS 15.6-inch IPS 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD HP Victus s0094AX AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS 16.1-inch FHD IPS 144Hz 16GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD Lenovo IdeaPad 3 82SB00V5IN AMD Ryzen 7 6800H 15.6-inch FHD IPS 120Hz 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD Lenovo IdeaPad 3 82SB00V2IN AMD Ryzen 5 6600H 15.6-inch FHD IPS 120Hz 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD Acer Predator Helios 500 PH517-52 11th Gen Intel Core i9 17.3-inch 4K UHD 64GB DDR4 RAM, 2TB SSD, 1TB HDD

Best value for money The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 AMD Ryzen 7 6800H offers exceptional value for money with its powerful processor, FHD IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and RGB keyboard. It provides a balanced combination of performance and affordability, making it a top choice for gamers and productivity users alike.

Best overall product The Dell Alienware m16 R1 stands out as the best overall product with its high-end specifications including the Intel i9-13900HX processor, 32GB DDR5 RAM, QHD+ 240Hz display, and AlienFX RGB keyboard. It offers unmatched performance and premium features for gamers and professionals.

How to find the right laptop with RGB keyboard To find the right laptop with an RGB keyboard, consider your budget, preferred specifications, and intended usage. Look for laptops with customisable RGB lighting options, durable build quality, and reliable performance. Read reviews, compare prices, and explore different brands to make an informed decision that meets your needs.

FAQs Question : Do all laptops with RGB keyboards offer customisable lighting effects? Ans : Most laptops with RGB keyboards provide customisable lighting effects through dedicated software or keyboard shortcuts. Question : Are RGB keyboards only available on gaming laptops? Ans : While RGB keyboards are common in gaming laptops, they are also available in some high-end productivity laptops. Question : Can I turn off the RGB lighting on my laptop keyboard? Ans : Yes, many laptops allow users to turn off or adjust the RGB lighting intensity according to their preference. Question : Do RGB keyboards affect battery life? Ans : RGB keyboards can consume additional battery power, especially when set to high brightness or dynamic lighting effects. Question : Are RGB keyboards more prone to malfunctions compared to regular keyboards? Ans : RGB keyboards are generally reliable, but like any other electronic component, they may experience malfunctions over time due to wear and tear or manufacturing defects. Regular maintenance and proper handling can minimise the risk of issues.

At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!